Allen caught five passes on seven targets for 36 yards during the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The Chargers had just four wide receivers on the active roster for Sunday's AFC West tilt, with Quentin Johnston (groin) being the noticeable absentee. Allen paced the Chargers pass catchers with a team-high seven targets and finished with the third-most receiving yards behind rookies Oronde Gadsden (61) and Tre' Harris (49). Allen's catches and targets were his highest since Week 7 against the Colts (11 catches on 14 targets for 119 yards and a score). Next up for Allen and the Chargers is a Week 16 road tilt against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 21.