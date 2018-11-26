Chargers' Keenan Allen: Three straight weeks with touchdown

Allen caught all seven of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Allen had a number of astounding catches in this contest, including a 20-yard tip-toeing reception which set up a touchdown to end the second quarter, and then a similarly difficult catch near the back end zone to begin the second half which put the contest out of reach. Allen has only topped 100 receiving yards twice this season, but three straight weeks with a touchdown has turned the tables on what could have been a disappointing fantasy season for the Chargers' top receiver.