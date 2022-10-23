Allen (hamstring) will be limited if he does suit up Sunday against Seattle, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Allen remains a true game-time decision for the Week 7 matchup, but with the bye week approaching, the Chargers don't seemingly have him in line for a full workload even if he does suit up. Should Allen end up getting declared active roughly 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 EST kickoff, he'll likely be a high-risk fantasy start.