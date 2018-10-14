Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in win
Allen caught four of six targets for 62 yards and added 41 yards on four rushing attempts in Sunday's 38-14 win over Cleveland.
Melvin Gordon (three rushing touchdowns) and Tyrell Williams (two receiving touchdowns) did most of the damage for the Chargers, though Allen chipped in with over 100 yards from scrimmage. He's topped 60 receiving yards in five of six games ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Titans.
