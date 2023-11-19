Allen caught 10 of 16 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Allen turned in another big game despite uncharacteristically dropping a pair of passes near the goal line. After those miscues, though, he hauled in a 10-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. In topping 100 yards for the fourth game this season, Allen also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the campaign, evidencing his status as one of the league's most consistent wide receivers.