Allen recorded five receptions on seven target for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Allen was seemingly the primary focus of the Arizona defense, as peripheral options in the Chargers' offense such as DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer were both allowed to out-gain him. However, Allen still managed to make an impact by finding the end zone from two yards away and with receptions of 16 and 13 yards. In two games since returning from a hamstring injury, Allen has recorded 10 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.