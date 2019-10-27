Chargers' Keenan Allen: True game-time call for Sunday
Allen (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is being viewed as a true game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that Allen wasn't optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 8 after the hamstring injury prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday, Rapoport's report offers a slightly more positive outlook for the wideout. According to Rapoport, Allen has been walking around well, but the Chargers won't decide on his status until putting their top target through a rigorous pre-game workout. Fortunately, fantasy managers should have other options to pivot to in the event that Allen is ruled out with the Chargers and Bears kicking off at 1 p.m. EDT.
