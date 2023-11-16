Allen (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
With Allen following Wednesday's 'DNP' with a limited session, the Chargers' top receiver is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. However, unless Allen -- who's averaging 99.4 receiving yards a game to date -- upgrades to full participation Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation.
