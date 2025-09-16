Allen caught five of his team-leading seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

Allen continues to be Mr. Reliable for Justin Herbert, capitalizing on a nifty bit of scrambling by the quarterback in the second quarter to toe tap in the back of the end zone for another touchdown in as many weeks. While the veteran may have lost a shade of elusiveness after the catch, Allen's crafty route running is turning into the ultimate safety blanket and has arguably cut into Ladd McConkey's (five catches on five targets for 48 yards) seemingly airtight projected volume to kickstart the 2025 campaign.