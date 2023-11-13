Allen tallied 11 receptions on 14 targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-38 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Allen briefly left the game with an apparent shoulder injury, but he returned relatively early after the event occurred. There was some thought the veteran could be used as a decoy after, but he pretty quickly established that there weren't any long-term effects. Allen's presence was critical in the game-tying possession near the end of the fourth quarter, as he craftily got open on a key fourth-and-one play, only to capitalize on shoddy tackling and maneuver into a 38-yard touchdown to knot the game at 38. Expect more of the same next week against a struggling Packers defense.