Chargers' Keenan Allen: Unavailable Saturday

Allen isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a surprise scratch for the Chargers' exhibition opener, and a minor ankle injury was revealed as the culprit shortly before the team's second game of August. While he was back on the practice field Tuesday, he likely won't be forced into action until the regular season, especially considering his history with health concerns. Allen will aim to be 100 percent for Week 1, which arrives Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Colts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...