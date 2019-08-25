Chargers' Keenan Allen: Unavailable Saturday

Allen isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a surprise scratch for the Chargers' exhibition opener, and a minor ankle injury was revealed as the culprit shortly before the team's second game of August. While he was back on the practice field Tuesday, he likely won't be forced into action until the regular season, especially considering his history with health concerns. Allen will aim to be 100 percent for Week 1, which arrives Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Colts.