The Chargers are treating Allen (hamstring) as a "true game-time decision" for Thursday's contest against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The same applies to Mike Williams (back), with the report noting that both wide receivers were sore following Week 14 action. With the Chargers on a short week, look for Allen and Williams to be tested out by the team during warmups. Clarity on the statuses of both players should arrive when the Chargers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.