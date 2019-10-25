Chargers' Keenan Allen: Week 8 status TBD

If Allen (hamstring) is able to play Sunday against the Bears, coach Anthony Lynn suggested he'd limit the receiver's snaps in the game, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

For now, Allen is viewed as a game-time decision for the contest, but fortunately the Chargers (who have a series of later starts after Sunday) kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET this weekend. With regard to Allen's status against the Bears, Lynn noted Friday, "I just need to see that he can go out and play and not hurt himself in pregame. If he can do that, then he's going to play." In the event the Chargers hold Allen out, however, Geremy Davis would likely get the start opposite Mike Williams.