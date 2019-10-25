Chargers' Keenan Allen: Will be game-time call
Coach Anthony Lynn termed Allen (hamstring) a game-time decision Sunday at Chicago, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Allen appeared on Thursday's injury report as a non-participant, which was maintained on Friday's version. Officially listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring issue, he likely will be subject to a pregame workout to determine his availability. In the end, the Chargers will make a decision on Allen about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. An absent or limited Allen would thrust Geremy Davis and Andre Patton into elevated roles behind starting wide receiver Mike Williams.
