Chargers' Keenan Allen: Will play Saturday

Allen (hip) is active for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.

All indications throughout the week suggested Allen would be good to go for the pivotal contest against the Ravens, and that proved correct following the release of the Chargers' inactive list. Baltimore has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the wide receiver position this season, but Allen has proven to be essentially matchup proof in 2018 and should be set to receive his usual 10-12 targets once more.

