Chargers' Keenan Allen: Will play Saturday
Allen (hip) is active for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.
All indications throughout the week suggested Allen would be good to go for the pivotal contest against the Ravens, and that proved correct following the release of the Chargers' inactive list. Baltimore has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the wide receiver position this season, but Allen has proven to be essentially matchup proof in 2018 and should be set to receive his usual 10-12 targets once more.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Looking good for Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good news regarding status•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: On practice field•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...