Allen (heel) won't play Thursday night against the Raiders.

In a game that will be started by Easton Stick, with Justin Herbert now on IR with a finger injury, the Chargers will also be without their top pass-catcher in Week 15. In his absence, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton are in line to lead the team's WR corps versus Las Vegas. Allen will now target a potential return to action Dec. 23 against the Bills.