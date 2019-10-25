Chargers' Keenan Allen: Works on the side Friday
Allen (hamstring) stretched with his teammates, but then proceeded to work on the side during individual drills Friday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
That's concerning after the wideout was added to the Chargers' Week 8 injury report after missing Thursday's practice with a hamstring issue. We'll have to see how the team lists Allen on Friday's final report, but if he's out or limited this weekend, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton would be candidates to see added work alongside Mike Williams.
