Chargers' Kellen Clemens: May start Sunday
Clemens could earn a spot start Sunday against Buffalo with Philip Rivers in the concussion protocol, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
A second-round pick in 2016, Clemens earned his last start as a member of the Rams in 2013. Overall, he boasts a career completion percentage of 54.6, 6.4 yards per attempt and a 16:20 TD:INT ratio across 57 appearances (21 starts). The Chargers have a quick turnaround after Sunday's game with a Thanksgiving day game at Dallas on the schedule, so Clemens time as a starter may extend beyond one game if Rivers can't escape the concussion protocol in a timely manner.
