Clemens completed all five of his passes for 33 yards in Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills.

The scoreline should say it all, as the Chargers removed Philip Rivers early in the second half after the team's defense put the game out of reach following five interceptions from Bills' rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman. Given Rivers made it through Sunday without sustaining any additional symptoms stemming from his concussion in Week 10, it's safe to assume Clemens will continue to see limited action, barring any unforeseen injuries.