Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Rarely needed in 2017
Clemens finished 2017 with 36 passing yards and an interception across eight passes and enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Clemens once again played sparingly for the Chargers, making only one meaningful appearance in 2017, a Week 10 mop-up performance against the Bills. The long-time backup has entered free agency in the past only to re-sign with the Chargers, but with the team trading for Cardale Jones in the preseason, there's a chance the 34-year-old may simply not have a roster spot available come the fall.
