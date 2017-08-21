Clemens completed 10 of 17 passes for 99 yards and added 26 yards on the ground in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

Clemens wasn't spectacular, save for a nice 20-yard connection with Geremy Davis down field, but protecting the football and leading the team in rushing during his second outing was a welcome performance after his three-turnover outing last week. Though the addition of Cardale Jones' cannon arm was met with some excitement earlier in the offseason, both quarterbacks' performance on Sunday proved that Clemens will be the first into the fray should anything happen to Philip Rivers.