With Philip Rivers having yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Clemens remains a possibility to start the contest, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Rivers was able to practice fully Friday and is seemingly trending toward suiting up this week, but he'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist by Saturday in order to guarantee his availability for the home date with the Bills. As the backup to the historically durable Rivers the last three-plus seasons, Clemens has been limited to just 10 total passing attempts. The lack of recent work makes Clemens little more than a speculative play in two-quarterback formats, with the Chargers perhaps opting for a more ground-oriented offensive attack in the event Rivers is sidelined.