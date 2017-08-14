Clemens completed just four of 10 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interception during Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Clemens struggled mightily with the second unit, throwing two interceptions due to tipped passes, and another on a botched handoff. The 33-year-old has been QB Philip Rivers' backup for the last three seasons, but he could face his biggest competition for the job in the form of second-year player Cardale Jones, who also struggled during an abbreviated stint in the fourth quarter.