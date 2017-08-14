Clemens completed four of 10 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Clemens struggled mightily with the second unit, throwing two picks due to tipped passes, and adding another turnover to his ledger on a botched handoff. The 33-year-old has been Philip Rivers' backup for the last three seasons, but could face his biggest competition for the gig to date in the form of second-year player Cardale Jones, who also struggled during an abbreviated stint in the third quarter.