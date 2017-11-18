Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Won't start Week 11
Clemens will remain in a backup role for the Chargers' game Sunday against the Bills after starting quarterback Philip Rivers (concussion) received clearance from an independent neurologist Friday to play in the Week 11 matchup, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rivers is still listed as questionable on the Chargers' injury report, but that's just a formality at this point since he had remained in the concussion protocol at the time the report was released. Sunday will mark the 195th consecutive start of Rivers' career, with that remarkable durability limiting Clemens to a combined 10 pass attempts over his three-plus seasons with the Chargers.
More News
-
Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Still in mix for Week 11 start•
-
Chargers' Kellen Clemens: May start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Returns to LA•
-
Kellen Clemens: Expected to rejoin Chargers•
-
Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Does not play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Kellen Clemens: Rebounds in second preseason contest•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.