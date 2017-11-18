Clemens will remain in a backup role for the Chargers' game Sunday against the Bills after starting quarterback Philip Rivers (concussion) received clearance from an independent neurologist Friday to play in the Week 11 matchup, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rivers is still listed as questionable on the Chargers' injury report, but that's just a formality at this point since he had remained in the concussion protocol at the time the report was released. Sunday will mark the 195th consecutive start of Rivers' career, with that remarkable durability limiting Clemens to a combined 10 pass attempts over his three-plus seasons with the Chargers.