Hall (undisclosed) shifted to the Chargers' injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

One day after getting waived/injured by Los Angeles, Hall has reverted to its IR. This occured because he went unclaimed by the other 31 teams off waivers. Now, he is in danger of missing the entire 2023 season unless both he and the Chargers can eventually come to terms on an injury settlement.