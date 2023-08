Hall has undergone surgery for an undisclosed issue according to his Instagram account and is expected to be sidelined a few weeks.

The Chargers have not announced anything publicly regarding Hall's health, so this news was relatively surprising. It is unclear what issue he had surgery for, but it sounds like he should be considered week-to-week going forward. The cornerback is considered a fringe-candidate to make the final 53-man roster, so a return sooner than later would be beneficial.