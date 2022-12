Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Hall (hamstring) is week-to-week ahead of Monday's game at Indianapolis, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hall has played in just two games this season, exclusively on special teams, so that Chargers' main concern will be trying to find a way to replace his production in that phase for as long as he might be out. His participation or lack thereof at practice this week should shine further light on his availability for Week 16.