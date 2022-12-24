site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-kemon-hall-wont-play-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Kemon Hall: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hall (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Colts.
Hall's absence isn't a surprise after Brandon Staley previously described the reserve cornerback as week-to-week. Hall's next chance to suit up will arrive when the Chargers face the Rams on Jan. 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 16 min read