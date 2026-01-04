Williamson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williamson has mostly served on special teams this season, but his absence depletes a Chargers secondary without the services of Derwin James (coach's decision) and Elijah Molden (hamstring) for Sunday's regular-season finale. The recently signed Marcus Maye should see more rotational snaps on defense for as long as Williamson is out of the game.