default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williamson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williamson has mostly served on special teams this season, but his absence depletes a Chargers secondary without the services of Derwin James (coach's decision) and Elijah Molden (hamstring) for Sunday's regular-season finale. The recently signed Marcus Maye should see more rotational snaps on defense for as long as Williamson is out of the game.