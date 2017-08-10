Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Listed as main kick returner
Barner is listed as the team's No. 1 kick returner in the most recent, unofficial depth chart ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Barner is also in contention for the backup running back job behind Melvin Gordon, but for now it appears as if Branden Oliver has the role on lockdown. Barner, who joined the Chargers in the offseason, is likely the most explosive weapon the team has had on special teams in years. Even if Barner were to win the backup job, there's certainly a possibility that he could end up returning kicks as well.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Could see more work this season•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: May need return job to make team•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Hooks up with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Won't receive RFA tender from Eagles•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Set for restricted free agency•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Placed on IR•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...