Barner is listed as the team's No. 1 kick returner in the most recent, unofficial depth chart ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Barner is also in contention for the backup running back job behind Melvin Gordon, but for now it appears as if Branden Oliver has the role on lockdown. Barner, who joined the Chargers in the offseason, is likely the most explosive weapon the team has had on special teams in years. Even if Barner were to win the backup job, there's certainly a possibility that he could end up returning kicks as well.