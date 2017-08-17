Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Practices Thursday
Barner (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Barner reportedly suffered the concussion during practice last week, although the exact details have been scarce. In any case, the 28-year-old appears to be doing fine now, and could even be in line to play in the team's preseason contest Sunday against the Saints if he is officially cleared for action.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Listed as main kick returner•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Could see more work this season•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: May need return job to make team•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Hooks up with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Won't receive RFA tender from Eagles•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 0.5 PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you can follow each...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....