Barner (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Barner reportedly suffered the concussion during practice last week, although the exact details have been scarce. In any case, the 28-year-old appears to be doing fine now, and could even be in line to play in the team's preseason contest Sunday against the Saints if he is officially cleared for action.

