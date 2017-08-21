Barner (concussion) returned to action during Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion Thursday, Barner wasn't a candidate to play in preseason Week 2 in the mind of head coach Anthony Lynn on Friday. That said, Barner clearly passed through the final steps of the concussion protocol in the meantime. His performance Sunday was lacking, as evidenced by three carries for minus-one yard and no receptions on one target. His return coincided with RB Kenneth Farrow suffering an ankle injury, though, so the door could be ajar for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.