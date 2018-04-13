Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Cut free
The Chargers waived Farrow (ankle) on Friday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Farrow cracked the Chargers' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2016, taking 60 carries for 192 yards and catching 13 of 16 targets for 70 yards in 13 games. He spent all of 2017 on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason, while undrafted rookie Austin Ekeler proved to be a capable backup for Melvin Gordon. If healthy, Farrow should get a shot with another team, though he'd likely enter training camp with an uphill battle toward a roster spot.
