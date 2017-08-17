Farrow carried the ball two times for 15 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Farrow appears to be fully healthy following an injury to his shoulder that forced the undrafted free agent to miss the final two games of the 2016 season. While Branden Oliver seems to have a lock on the No. 2 role behind Melvin Gordon, Farrow could sneak his way up the depth chart down the road if injuries hit the aforementioned duo.