Chargers' Kenneth Farrow: Suffers ankle injury
Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints due to an ankle injury.
Farrow didn't receive a touch before his departure, which cannot be said of fellow running backs Melvin Gordon, Brandon Oliver, Andre Williams and Kenjon Barner (concussion). If the injury eventually forces an extended absence, Farrow could find himself out of a job by Week 1.
