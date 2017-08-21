Play

Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints due to an ankle injury.

Farrow didn't receive a touch before his departure, which cannot be said of fellow running backs Melvin Gordon, Brandon Oliver, Andre Williams and Kenjon Barner (concussion). If the injury eventually forces an extended absence, Farrow could find himself out of a job by Week 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories