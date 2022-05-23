Murray (ankle) was not on the field at OTA's on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Murray's absence is not a surprise after undergoing ankle surgery in early April. He dealt with a bad ankle for the majority of last season, which significantly limited his output compared to his rookie campaign in 2020. Murray is not expected to take part in OTA's, while his status for training camp is still unknown.
