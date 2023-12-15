Murray is back in the game after exiting in the first half with a shoulder injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The linebacker recorded one tackle before leaving the contest. Murray has 101 tackles, including three sacks, three passes defensed and an interception in 2023.
