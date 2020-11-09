Murray recorded just four tackles in Sunday's loss to the Raiders before being benched for Denzel Perryman, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports

Murray had become the team's defensive signal-caller playing 100 percent of the team's snaps in each of the last three games, but coach Anthony Lynn evidently didn't like what we saw Sunday, removing the 2020 first-round pick for "communication issues." Considering the draft capital invested in Murray this past offseason it's hard to imagine this benching is more than a one-week thing, but it's a disappointing setback regardless for the Oklahoma product after appearing to grow into the starting role over the course of the season.