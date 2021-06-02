Murray (shoulder) has been cleared to practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Murray underwent shoulder surgery shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season but has made a full recovery and has been participating in OTAs with the team. The second-year linebacker, who recorded 107 tackles including one sack over 16 games as a rookie, says he feels 100 percent.
