Murray (shoulder) was a limited participant during Friday's practice.

Murray played a smaller percentage of defensive snaps (79) than usual during the Week 8 win over Chicago, as he's played nearly every defensive snap this season. However, that was a comfortable 30-13 for the Chargers, and he was a full participant during practice Thursday, leaving it unclear exactly when he sustained this injury. The 24-year-old inside linebacker will have one more practice to increase his participation level before the Bolts' matchup versus the Jets on Monday Night Football.