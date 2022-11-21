Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Murray has a stinger in his neck, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Staley also said Murray is doing better Monday after being forced out of the Chargers' loss versus Kansas City on Sunday night early, which suggests he may not need to miss any additional game time. If the 2020 first-rounder does miss time though, Kyle Van Noy would probably be in line for increased work.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returns to game•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returning to practice field•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Out for another few weeks•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Placed on PUP list•