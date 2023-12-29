Murray (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The 2020 first-round pick out of Oklahoma is expected to miss his first game of the season Sunday, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15. With Murray missing Week 17, expect both Daiyan Henley and Nick Niemann to see increased work in the Chargers' linebacker corps.
