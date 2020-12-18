Murray had eight tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders.
The rookie first-round pick has had at least five tackles in five straight games, and he still leads the Chargers with 95 total stops. Murray will get a few extra days of rest before taking on the Broncos on Dec.27.
