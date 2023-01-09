Murray (neck) is expected to practice before Saturday's wild-card round game in Jacksonville, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Murray suffered a stinger in the regular-season finale against the Broncos. While he's likely to practice during the week, it will be worth tracking whether the linebacker has any limitations in practice as the Chargers prepare to begin their postseason on the road.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Picks up stinger•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Logs first sack of the year•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Leading tackler Week 14•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Dealing with stinger in neck•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Questionable to return•