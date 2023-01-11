Murray (neck) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice,
Murray suffered a stinger in the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Broncos, but it looks like the issue is not serious following his full participation at practice. Look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at linebacker assuming he avoids any setbacks.
