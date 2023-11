Murray recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-20 loss at the Packers.

Murray tied his season-high tackle total in Week 11 and racked up eight-plus tackles for the seventh time in his last nine games. He also led Chargers linebackers in defensive snaps (71) for the ninth straight contest. The Chargers are set to host a run-dependent Ravens squad in Week 12, making Murray an elite IDP option.