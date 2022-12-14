Murray tallied seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-17 win versus Miami.
Murray tied his season high for tackles while also seeing his largest percentage of defensive snaps played (96) against the Dolphins. The third-year linebacker's production and usage have both improved following his career-worst 2021 campaign, logging 58 tackles, two passes defended and an interception on 551 defensive snaps over 13 games. However, Murray should continue to slot in alongside Kyle Van Noy while Drue Tranquill leads the Bolts' off-ball linebackers in playing time this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Dealing with stinger in neck•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returns to game•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returning to practice field•