Murray had 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

It was the second time in four games that Murray had double-digit tackles, and the fourth straight time he played every defensive snap. His sack came on the second play of the second quarter that stopped the Broncos' drive. Murray's performance Sunday brought him up to 100 tackles, marking the second time in his career that he's reached the century mark in that category.