Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Murray (ankle) will likely miss all of OTAs, and the linebacker's status for the start of training camp is currently unknown, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Murray dealt with an ankle issue last preseason and later spent six weeks on injured reserve due to another ankle issue, but he opted to avoid surgery initially. However, after experiencing discomfort trying to ramp up his offseason activities, the 2020 first-round pick underwent a procedure on his left ankle at the beginning of April to address the lingering issues. After registering 107 stops during his rookie campaign, Murray posted just 31 tackles across 11 appearances last year. A healthy Murray could be a difference maker for the Chargers defense, which struggled mightily against the run in 2021.